FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tata Motors names former Airbus executive as new CEO
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 18, 2016 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

Tata Motors names former Airbus executive as new CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tata Motors logos are pictured outside their flagship showroom in Mumbai May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) has hired former Airbus Group (AIR.PA) executive Guenter Butschek as its new chief executive, India’s largest automaker said on Monday.

Butschek, who will start his new job by Feb. 15, replaces Karl Slym, who died two years ago.

He will lead Tata Motors’ business in India and in international markets including South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia and South Africa, the company said in the statement on Monday.

Ralf Speth will continue to be chief executive officer of Tata’s luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd.

Between April and December, Tata Motors’ domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 2 percent to about 112,030 while total industry sales rose 9 percent to over 2 million vehicles, industry data showed.

To boost sales, Tata Motors is focusing more on quality and design that it hopes will help shed its ‘taxi car’ image.

“Tata Motors is going through an exciting yet challenging phase and Mr Butschek’s appointment comes at an opportune moment,” Cyrus Mistry, Tata Motors’ chairman said in the statement.

The 55-year-old German was chief operating officer at Airbus until December 2014. He has also worked at Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) where he was last chief executive of Beijing Benz Automotive.

Reporting by Aditi Shah; editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.