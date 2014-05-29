FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Tata Motors Q4 net down marginally, hit by forex loss
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
May 29, 2014 / 11:42 AM / 3 years ago

India's Tata Motors Q4 net down marginally, hit by forex loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 29 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd, India’s biggest automaker by revenue, reported a marginal drop in fourth-quarter net profit, hit by a foreign exchange loss as strong sales of its luxury Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles continue to offset lean times at home.

Tata Motors said net profit for the January-March quarter was 39.18 billion rupees ($665.48 million), down 0.7 percent from the same time the year before, with net sales up 16 percent to 647.16 billion rupees.

Analysts had on average expected a profit of 46.37 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

The company reported a foreign exchange loss of 3.55 billion rupees. ($1 = 58.8750 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Matt Driskill and Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.