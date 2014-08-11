FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Corrections News
August 11, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-India's Tata Motors net more than triples on strong sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects year-ago net profit figure to 17.26 billion rupees, from 17.68 billion, in second paragraph)

NEW DELHI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd, India’s biggest automaker by revenue, on Monday beat forecasts as first-quarter net profit more than tripled on strong sales of its luxury Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles that continued to offset a drop in domestic sales.

Tata Motors, part of the $100 billion Tata conglomerate, said consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter rose to 53.98 billion Indian rupees ($882.31 million) compared with 17.26 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts had expected an average profit of 37.1 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Consolidated revenue grew 38.2 percent to 646.83 billion rupees. ($1 = 61.1800 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
