India's Tata Motors July vehicle sales down 23 pct y/y

NEW DELHI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - India's Tata Motors Ltd's vehicle sales in July: July 2014 July 2013 pct change TOTAL SALES 39,623 51,549 -23 DOMESTIC SALES 35,256 47,272 -25 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 26,089 36,448 -28 PASSENGER VEHICLES 9,167 10,824 -15 EXPORTS 4,367 4,277 2 NOTE: Tata Motors makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit . (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)