India's Tata Motors July vehicle sales down 23 pct y/y
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 1, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

India's Tata Motors July vehicle sales down 23 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - India's Tata Motors Ltd's
 vehicle sales in July:

                      July 2014   July 2013    pct change
  TOTAL SALES            39,623      51,549       -23
  DOMESTIC SALES         35,256      47,272       -25
  COMMERCIAL VEHICLES    26,089      36,448       -28
  PASSENGER VEHICLES      9,167      10,824       -15
  EXPORTS                 4,367       4,277         2

NOTE: Tata Motors makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars,
including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas
sales by the company's British Jaguar Land Rover unit
.

 (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
