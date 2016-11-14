FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
India's Tata Motors quarterly profit falls short of estimates
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 14, 2016 / 2:51 PM / 9 months ago

India's Tata Motors quarterly profit falls short of estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - India's Tata Motors Ltd on Monday posted a quarterly net profit but missed estimates due to higher realised hedging losses and a one-time provision at its British luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover, the company said in a statement.

Consolidated net profit for the three months ended Sept 30 was 8.48 billion rupees ($125.1 million) compared with a net loss of 17.40 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter. Total income from operations rose 7 percent to 670 billion rupees.

Analysts on average expected Tata Motors to post a profit of 27.44 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a net profit of 244 million pounds ($305 million) compared with a loss of 92 million pounds in the year-ago quarter. JLR revenues rose 23 percent to 5.95 billion pounds over the same period. ($1 = 67.7750 Indian rupees) ($1 = 0.8010 pounds) (Reporting by Aditi Shah and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
