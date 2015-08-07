India's Tata Motors Q1 profit nearly halves on weak China sales

NEW DELHI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Quarterly profit at Tata Motors Ltd, India’s top automaker by revenue, fell for the fourth consecutive quarter, as sales of its sleek Jaguar saloons and sporty Range Rovers dipped in China, the world’s biggest car market.

The economy in China, an important market for Tata Motors’ luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover, has slowed to its slackest pace in 25 years and low consumer confidence is affecting car sales in the country.

Tata Motors said net profit for the April-June quarter fell 49 percent to 27.69 billion rupees ($434 million) from 53.98 billion rupees in the same period a year ago. Analysts on average expected it to post a profit of 34.59 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Net sales fell 6 percent to 601.8 billion rupees.