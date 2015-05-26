FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tata Motors net profit falls 56 pct, misses estimates
May 26, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

India's Tata Motors net profit falls 56 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 26 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd, India’s biggest automaker by revenue, reported a drop in quarterly net profit due to a spike in costs despite steady sales of its luxury Jaguar Land Rover unit and an increase in demand for its cars in its home market.

Tata Motors reported a 56 percent fall in net profit to 17.17 billion rupees ($268.3 million) for the January-March quarter, compared with 39.18 billion rupees a year earlier. Net sales rose 4 percent to 672.98 billion rupees.

Analysts had on average expected a profit of 40.95 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine. ($1 = 64.0000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

