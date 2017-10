April 1 (Reuters) - Tata Motors March vehicles sales.

March 2012 March 2011 pct chg

TOTAL SALES 100,414 83,363 20

DOMESTIC SALES 95,047 77,431 23

NANO 10,475 8,707 20

EXPORTS 5,367 5,932 -10

NOTE: Tata Motors makes both commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude the company’s luxury Jaguar and Land Rover brands. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in Mumbai; Editing by Greg Mahlich)