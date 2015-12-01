FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's Tata Motors Nov total vehicle sales down 7 pct y/y
December 1, 2015

TABLE-India's Tata Motors Nov total vehicle sales down 7 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd’s vehicle sales in November:

Nov 2015 Nov 2014 Pct change TOTAL SALES 38,918 41,720 -7 PASSENGER VEHICLES 10,517 12,021 -13 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES 24,828 - -2 EXPORTS 3,573 4,293 -17

NOTE: Tata Motors makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars, including the ultra-cheap Nano. The figures exclude overseas sales by the company’s British Jaguar Land Rover unit .

Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1YESfwR) (Reporting by Aditi Shah in NEW DELHI; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)

