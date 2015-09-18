FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2015 / 2:17 AM / 2 years ago

Tata Steel to sell shares in Tata Motors worth up to $188 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Steel Ltd will sell shares in automaker Tata Motors Ltd worth up to $188 million, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Friday.

The shares are being offered in an indicative range of 324.50 rupees to 338.05 rupees each, with the deal worth up to 12.5 billion Indian rupees, the terms showed.

The lowest price in the range represents a discount of up to 4 percent to their Sept. 16 close of 338.05 rupees. ($1 = 66.2168 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
