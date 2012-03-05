India's Tata Power in JV with South Africa's Exxaro Resources

NEW DELHI, March 5 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Power has formed an equal joint venture with South Africa’s Exxaro Resources to develop and operate power generation projects in the African nation, the two companies said in a statement on Monday.

Tata Power will form the joint venture, named Cennergi (Pty) Ltd, through its unit Khopoli Investments, the statement said.

Cennergi will initially focus on renewable energy projects in South Africa and will later have projects in Botswana and Namibia, the statement said. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; editing by Malini Menon)