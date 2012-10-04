FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Tata scouts for coal assets in US, Colombia, Africa-md
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
October 4, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

India Tata scouts for coal assets in US, Colombia, Africa-md

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Power is looking for coal assets in the United States, Colombia and Africa, its managing director Anil Sardana told reporters at an industry event on Thursday.

“We are continuously looking at the other geographies and today the options are the U.S., Colombia and Africa,” Sardana said.

Tata Power’s total generation capacity stands at 6,099 MegaWatts, the company said in June.

Coal accounts for the majority of power generation in India, which has the world’s fifth-largest reserves of the fuel. However, power producers are facing a shortage of supplies as state miner, Coal India, is unable to meet demand and as gas production slides.

Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Jo Winterbottom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
