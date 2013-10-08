India to consider Singapore Airlines JV plan on Oct 18

NEW DELHI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - India’s Foreign Investment Promotion Board will consider a proposal from Singapore Airlines to set up an airline in the country in a joint venture with the Tata Group on Oct. 18, according to the regulator’s website.

Tata and Singapore Airlines plan to form a full-service airline based in New Delhi, the companies said last month. The two will initially invest a combined $100 million to start the carrier, with Tata Sons owning 51 percent and Singapore Airlines the rest. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)