India to consider Singapore Airlines JV plan on Oct 18
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 8, 2013 / 8:38 AM / 4 years ago

India to consider Singapore Airlines JV plan on Oct 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - India’s Foreign Investment Promotion Board will consider a proposal from Singapore Airlines to set up an airline in the country in a joint venture with the Tata Group on Oct. 18, according to the regulator’s website.

Tata and Singapore Airlines plan to form a full-service airline based in New Delhi, the companies said last month. The two will initially invest a combined $100 million to start the carrier, with Tata Sons owning 51 percent and Singapore Airlines the rest. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
