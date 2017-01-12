FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Tata Sons may name new chairman as early as Thursday - Economic Times
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 9 months ago

India's Tata Sons may name new chairman as early as Thursday - Economic Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Sons is likely to name a new chairman as early as Thursday, the Economic Times reported, citing unnamed officials.

Tata Sons has called a board meeting at 4 p.m. (1030 GMT), the newspaper said, although it said no agenda for the meeting had been announced. bit.ly/2ifVtM5

The $100 billion conglomerate ousted its chairman Cyrus Mistry in October, sparking a bitter public spat.

Thursday report comes as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India’s biggest software services company, reports its results. TCS head N. Chandrasekaran has been widely speculated to be one of the leading contenders for the role. (Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Alex Richardson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.