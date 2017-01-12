India's Tata Sons may name new chairman as early as Thursday - Economic Times

MUMBAI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Sons is likely to name a new chairman as early as Thursday, the Economic Times reported, citing unnamed officials.

Tata Sons has called a board meeting at 4 p.m. (1030 GMT), the newspaper said, although it said no agenda for the meeting had been announced. bit.ly/2ifVtM5

The $100 billion conglomerate ousted its chairman Cyrus Mistry in October, sparking a bitter public spat.

Thursday report comes as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India’s biggest software services company, reports its results. TCS head N. Chandrasekaran has been widely speculated to be one of the leading contenders for the role. (Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Alex Richardson)