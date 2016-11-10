FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tata Sons escalates war of words with ousted chair Cyrus Mistry
November 10, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 10 months ago

India's Tata Sons escalates war of words with ousted chair Cyrus Mistry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100-billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, launched a full fledged attack against ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry on Thursday, escalating a war of words between the two feuding parties.

The conglomerate said the company would have shown operating losses over the past three years, but for the dividend received from flagship Tata Consultancy Services. It said that "significant dependence" on TCS was a source of concern for its directors and shareholders. bit.ly/2fzQiSj

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Euan Rocha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
