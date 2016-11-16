FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Cyrus Mistry sends legal notice to Tata Global Beverages - ET NOW
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 9 months ago

Cyrus Mistry sends legal notice to Tata Global Beverages - ET NOW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The office of Cyrus Mistry issued a legal notice to Tata Global Beverages Ltd challenging his removal as chairman of the company, TV news channel ET Now reported on Wednesday citing unidentified sources.

Mistry was removed on Tuesday as the chairman of Tata Global Beverages, which co-owns and runs Starbucks coffee stores across India, an action he had called "inaccurate and illegal."

Mistry had been ousted as chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company for the Tata group, last month, sparking a bitter public spat between the two sides.

Tata Global Beverages was not immediately reachable.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Rafael Nam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.