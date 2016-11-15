FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ousted chair Mistry refutes Tata claim on rising expenses
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 15, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Ousted chair Mistry refutes Tata claim on rising expenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry on Tuesday said allegations by the company of rising expenses and impairment losses when he was at the helm were “another brazen attempt to mislead the public and shareholders.”

One of the reasons for a rise in expenses under Mistry’s tenure was because Tata Sons was bearing some costs on behalf of the Tata trusts, its biggest shareholder, while impairments and writedowns were due to legacy issues, Mistry’s office said in a statement.

Mistry office’s retort is in response to allegations made by Tata Sons last week in a nine-page statement.

Mistry was ousted last month as chairman of Tata Sons, sparking a bitter feud between the two sides. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Rafael Nam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.