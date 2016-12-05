FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Cyrus Mistry defends his position in letter to six Tata firms
December 5, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 9 months ago

India's Cyrus Mistry defends his position in letter to six Tata firms

Euan Rocha

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry has reached out to shareholders of six Tata group companies defending his position and laying out reasons for why he should not be removed as director at their upcoming shareholder meetings.

Mistry, in a letter to shareholders in Tata group companies seen by Reuters, has also highlighted the need for governance reforms at the Tata trusts, Tata Sons and Tata group companies.

Tata Sons has called shareholder meetings at group companies including Tata Motors and Tata Consultancy Services in an attempt to drive out Mistry from the operating businesses of the $100 billion steel-to-software conglomerate after ousting him as group chairman last month. (Writing by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

