MUMBAI Feb 6 India's Tata Sons said on Monday its shareholders have voted to remove former Chairman Cyrus Mistry as a director from its board.

Tata Sons, the holding company of the $100 billion salt-to-software Tata conglomerate, is embroiled in a legal battle with Mistry, who was forced out as chairman in October.

Mistry's family owns an 18.4 percent stake in Tata Sons, but a majority interest is controlled by a series of Trusts chaired by Tata family patriarch Ratan Tata. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Euan Rocha)