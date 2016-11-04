FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tata Sons names new management team after Mistry ouster
#Basic Materials
November 4, 2016 / 9:40 AM / 10 months ago

India's Tata Sons names new management team after Mistry ouster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Tata Sons on Friday announced a new management team for the $100 billion steel-to-software group, days after it ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry and disbanded his advisory council, triggering a public spat between him and patriarch Ratan Tata.

The new team has five executives, including two former Mistry advisers, Tata Sons said in a statement.

The team comprises Mukund Rajan, Harish Bhat, S. Padmanabhan, Sanjay Singh and Gopichand Katragadda. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
