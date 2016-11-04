India's Tata Sons names new management team after Mistry ouster

NEW DELHI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Tata Sons on Friday announced a new management team for the $100 billion steel-to-software group, days after it ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry and disbanded his advisory council, triggering a public spat between him and patriarch Ratan Tata.

The new team has five executives, including two former Mistry advisers, Tata Sons said in a statement.

The team comprises Mukund Rajan, Harish Bhat, S. Padmanabhan, Sanjay Singh and Gopichand Katragadda. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)