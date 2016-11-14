* Tata Motors board to meet on Monday to discuss Q2 results
* Mistry ousted as Tata Sons chairman in board coup last
month
* Tata drags shareholders of group cos into fight against
Mistry
* Mistry tried to streamline corporate governance at Tata
(Adds results, board meeting details)
By Aditi Shah and Abhirup Roy
MUMBAI, Nov 14 India's Tata Motors,
owner of British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, posted a
second-quarter net profit of 8.48 billion rupees ($125 million)
on Monday but did not comment on the power struggle between its
chairman Cyrus Mistry and Tata Sons.
The company said only that its management had the "full
confidence" of the board's six independent directors.
Mistry is still the chairman of several key Tata companies
including Tata Motors and Tata Steel after his ousting
from the chairmanship of Tata Sons, the holding company of all
the operating companies of the Tata group.
The Tata group is now seeking to remove Mistry from Tata
Motors, a battle that has also revived debate around India's
corporate governance and Tata's complex structure.
Tata Motors did not address the issue in a statement issued
on Monday, however, noting simply that all decisions taken by
the board of Tata Motors on strategy and operations have been
"unanimous" and executed by the chairman and the management.
The statement came on the same day the company posted its
results for the three months ended Sept. 30. It made a
consolidated net profit of 8.48 billion rupees, which compared
with a net loss of 17.40 billion rupees in the same period last
year, on total income from operations up 7 percent at 670
billion rupees.
"Tata Motors ... generates a substantial profit and
revenues, so it is important for Tatas to have control over the
board," said Shriram Subramanian, managing director of InGovern
Research Services, a firm advising institutional investors.
Tata Sons on Thursday removed Mistry as chairman of Tata
Consultancy Services (TCS), 73 percent controlled by
the group and the conglomerate's star performer. But it has
struggled to get him out at other subsidiaries where ownership
is closer to 30 percent.
Boards at Tata Steel and Tata Chemicals voted to keep Mistry
as chairman last week.
Directors of Tata Global Beverages, which co-owns
and runs Starbucks coffee stores across India, meet on
Tuesday.
If the Tata Motors board does not oust Mistry, Tata Sons
will have to turn to shareholder meetings. Tata Sons has already
called for extraordinary general meetings across its companies
to remove Mistry as a director, including Indian Hotels Co
, Tata Chemicals Ltd and Tata Motors.
Tata Sons has blamed Mistry's abrupt exit on what it called
breach of trust and poor performance, accusing him of eroding
shareholder value. It has also said Mistry tried to reduce the
role of Tata Sons, controlled by a series of charitable trusts.
Mistry has argued he tried to create internal barriers for
better governance - a move that would reduce the Tata trusts'
involvement in the operational issues of group companies, which
he said should be controlled by their own boards of directors.
The Tata trusts collectively own about two thirds of Tata
Sons, while infrastructure company Shapporji Pallonji, owned by
Mistry's family, is a minority shareholder in Tata Sons and he
remains a director on the board of the holding company.
"A philanthropy running a commercial business creates its
own paradoxes," said Institutional Investor Advisory Services, a
proxy advisory, in a note about the feud.
Tata Sons said on Sunday said it was "crucially important"
for the board members, including independent directors, to
consider the future of Tata companies and its stakeholders. A
spokesman declined to comment further.
(Additional reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Stephen
Coates, Greg Mahlich)