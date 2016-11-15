FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
REFILE-India's Mistry contests his removal as Tata Global Beverages chair
November 15, 2016 / 1:50 PM / 9 months ago

REFILE-India's Mistry contests his removal as Tata Global Beverages chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes misspelling in headline)

NEW DELHI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Cyrus Mistry said the decision by the board of Tata Global Beverages to remove him as chairman of the company, announced earlier on Tuesday, was "inaccurate and illegal."

Mistry also compared his removal from Tata Global Beverages, which co-owns and runs the Starbucks chain of coffee stores in India, to his ouster last month from Tata Sons, the holding company for the Tata conglomerate.

His ouster from Tata Sons has sparked a bitter feud between the Tata group and Mistry over the past few weeks.

"The Tatas continue to demonstrate the lack of respect for due process of law," a statement from Mistry's office said.

The statement added Tata Global Beverages' decision was "inaccurate and illegal," calling it "a repeat of exactly the same illegal acts done by Tata Sons Ltd on October 24." (Reporting by Aditi Shah)

