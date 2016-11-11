FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Tata Sons moves to oust Cyrus Mistry, Nusli Wadia from Tata Motors' board
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 11, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 9 months ago

Tata Sons moves to oust Cyrus Mistry, Nusli Wadia from Tata Motors' board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Tata Motors said on Friday that Tata Sons has called for an extraordinary general meeting to oust two directors, Cyrus Mistry and Nusli Wadia, from the automaker's board, as the nasty spat between the Tata and Mistry camps escalates.

In a securities filing, Tata Motors said top shareholder Tata Sons, which controls a 26.51 percent stake in the automaker that owns luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover, sent in a requisition calling for a special meeting.

Details of the meeting are yet to be finalised.

Mistry, who was axed as chairman of Tata Sons in a boardroom coup last month, was not immediately reachable for comment. Mistry has engaged in a war of words with Tata Sons since his ouster. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Rafael Nam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.