December 19, 2016 / 2:24 PM / 8 months ago

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry resigns from group companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry said on Monday he was resigning from the boards of all Tata group listed firms but vowed to continue the fight to improve governance within the $100 billion conglomerate.

Mistry said in a letter to Tata group company shareholders that he was, "moving away from the forum of the extraordinary general meetings". His decision comes just ahead of slew of EGMs called by Tata Sons to oust him from Tata group boards. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
