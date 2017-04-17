FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Indian tribunal dismisses ex-chairman's plea against Tata firms - media
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
April 17, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 4 months ago

Indian tribunal dismisses ex-chairman's plea against Tata firms - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - An Indian tribunal has dismissed a petition by former Tata Sons' chairman Cyrus Mistry that alleged mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholders at Tata group firms, the Mint economic daily's website and TV channels reported on Monday.

The National Company Law Tribunal, a quasi-judicial body, also refused to grant a waiver to Mistry's family-owned companies from a shareholding requirement that would have allowed the companies to file the petition.

On March 7, Cyrus Investments Pvt. Ltd and Sterling Investments Pvt. Ltd - two companies owned by Cyrus Mistry's family - requested the tribunal to waive the requirement that shareholders hold at least 10 percent of a company to file a petition against promoters.

The tribunal said a final order would be issued on Friday, according to the media reports.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.