10 months ago
Former Tata chairman says allegations of Docomo issue mishandling baseless
November 1, 2016 / 9:55 AM / 10 months ago

Former Tata chairman says allegations of Docomo issue mishandling baseless

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Tata Sons ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry said on Tuesday that any insinuation that he had mis-handled a drawn out dispute with its Japanese telecom partner NTT DoCoMo Inc were baseless, ratcheting up the war of words between the two feuding sides.

All decisions were taken with the unanimous approval of the Tata Sons Board, and with the approval of Ratan Tata and Tata trustee N.A. Soonawalla, Mistry's office said in an e-mailed statement.

Tata Sons were not immediately reachable for comment.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Aditi Shah; Editing by Euan Rocha

