FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tata Steel investing in high-strength steel for automobiles
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 7, 2013 / 10:51 PM / 5 years ago

Tata Steel investing in high-strength steel for automobiles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Europe said it is investing 2.3 million euros ($3.08 million) at its IJmuiden facility in the Netherlands to develop next-generation steels for the auto industry that are lighter, stronger and better able to withstand crashes.

The Indian company’s European branch, Tata Steel UK Ltd , is Europe’s second largest steel producer.

European steelmakers have been struggling to make profits in the last couple of years, in a fast shrinking market.

“The R&D investment follows close collaboration between Tata Steel and three major European car manufacturers to understand their requirements for future car models,” Tata said in a statement.

The automotive sector, a major market for the steel industry, has come under pressure to produce lighter and more environmentally friendly cars and this has pushed steelmakers to invest in developing new, lighter materials.

Tata and other producers are speeding up a switch to products that add more value and help them withstand aggressive imports of basic grades of steel. 0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.