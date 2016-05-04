FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron says British exit from EU would hurt steel industry
May 4, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

UK's Cameron says British exit from EU would hurt steel industry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s steel industry would face severe challenges if the country was not a member of the European Union, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday ahead of a June 23 referendum on whether to stay in the bloc.

“I don’t think it would be a good future for steel,” Cameron told lawmakers when asked whether EU membership had prevented Britain from protecting the industry, which has been hit by competition from cheap Chinese imports and high production costs.

He said a lot of British-made steel was sold within the EU’s single market, and that if Britain was outside that market it may be subject to tariffs. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

