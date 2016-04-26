FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Cameron visits Welsh steel plant to discuss its future
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Britain's Cameron visits Welsh steel plant to discuss its future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron will visit the steel plant in the Welsh town of Port Talbot on Tuesday to discuss the future of its operations, his spokeswoman said.

“The prime minister ... will shortly be arriving in Wales where he will visit the Port Talbot steel works and will have meetings with the management, staff and the unions there,” she told reporters.

“It is an opportunity for the prime minister to hear first-hand their views and discuss the way forward.”

The British government is searching for a way to save Port Talbot, the country’s largest steel works, after owner, India’s Tata Steel, put all its operations up for sale. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.