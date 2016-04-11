FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK business minister says can not guarantee no more steel job losses
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

UK business minister says can not guarantee no more steel job losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Business minister Sajid Javid said on Monday he was unable to promise that there would be no further job losses in the British steel industry, but that the government was doing all it could to protect workers.

Tata, one of the world’s biggest steelmakers, said on March 30 it was putting its British assets up for sale, citing a global oversupply of steel, high costs, weak domestic demand and a volatile currency.

“I would love to stand here today and declare that this crisis is over, to say that not one more job will be lost in Britain’s steel industry,” Javid said in parliament. “That is not a promise that I, or anyone else in this chamber, can make.”

He went on to say that the government had consistently done all it could support the industry, and would continue to do so. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.