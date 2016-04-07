Tata Steel UK suitor says to start due diligence in days

MUMBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Metals trader Liberty House Group will start due diligence on Tata Steel’s loss-making UK operations within a week after a sale process starts on Monday, its boss said, adding he was confident of turning the business around with government help.

Indian-born Sanjeev Gupta, a 44-year-old Cambridge graduate who founded Liberty House in 1992, said he has told the British government that competitive power prices were critical to reviving the business and fighting competitors.

Gupta told Reuters in a phone interview on Thursday that his company had a turnover of around $6.5 billion and that working capital needs would not be a big issue if he buys out Tata’s UK plants. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Krishna N. Das; Editing by Himani Sarkar)