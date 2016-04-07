FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tata Steel UK suitor says to start due diligence in days
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 7, 2016 / 9:55 AM / in 2 years

Tata Steel UK suitor says to start due diligence in days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 7 (Reuters) - Metals trader Liberty House Group will start due diligence on Tata Steel’s loss-making UK operations within a week after a sale process starts on Monday, its boss said, adding he was confident of turning the business around with government help.

Indian-born Sanjeev Gupta, a 44-year-old Cambridge graduate who founded Liberty House in 1992, said he has told the British government that competitive power prices were critical to reviving the business and fighting competitors.

Gupta told Reuters in a phone interview on Thursday that his company had a turnover of around $6.5 billion and that working capital needs would not be a big issue if he buys out Tata’s UK plants. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Krishna N. Das; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.