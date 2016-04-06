FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tata Steel to launch UK sale process by Monday -UK minister
#Market News
April 6, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

Tata Steel to launch UK sale process by Monday -UK minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Steel will launch the formal sale process for its British assets by Monday at the latest, Britain’s business minister Sajid Javid said after a meeting with the company’s chairman in Mumbai.

“They’ve said that they intend to launch formally the sales process by Monday at the latest,” he told Sky News.

“I’ve also made it clear that the UK government will do everything it can to support any serious buyer in every way we can to secure the long term future of this industry.”

Reporting by Kate Holton and William James; editing by Stephen Addison

