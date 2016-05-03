FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Business Secretary postpones Iran trip to focus on steel crisis
May 3, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Business Secretary Sajid Javid has postponed a major trade visit to Iran to focus on the future of Britain’s steel industry, a spokesman from the business department said on Tuesday.

India’s Tata group announced plans to sell its entire UK steel operation in March, leaving the government battling to save an industry that has been hurt by cheap Chinese imports, soaring costs and weak demand.

“Given the Business Secretary’s focus on the steel industry, he has decided to postpone his trip to Iran,” the spokesman said. “He remains committed to exploring the opportunities for trade and investment with this emerging market and an alternative date will be arranged in due course.” (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

