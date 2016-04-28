FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Potential UK steel buyers baulk at pension liabilities, says Javid
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 10:56 AM / a year ago

Potential UK steel buyers baulk at pension liabilities, says Javid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Several potential buyers of Tata Steel’s British assets have told the government they would not be willing to take on the company’s UK pension liabilities, Business Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday.

“A number of the potential buyers ... have said that we won’t have much interest if we have to take over the current pension plan as it is,” he told a committee of lawmakers.

“It’s a very big plan, it’s expensive compared to today’s plans and it’s not unreasonable for many buyers ... to say ‘look we’re interested in the assets but this would be an issue.'”

The government has said it is working with the pension scheme trustees of Tata Steel to reduce the impact on any purchaser, including whether it could separate the scheme from the business.

Javid said he did not see the pension liabilities as a big threat to the public purse. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
