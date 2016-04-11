FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK would consider co-investing to secure sale of Tata steel assets
April 11, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

UK would consider co-investing to secure sale of Tata steel assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - British business minister Sajid Javid said on Monday the government would consider co-investing on commercial terms to secure the sale of Tata’s UK steelmaking assets.

Tata, one of the world’s biggest steelmakers, said on March 30 it was putting its British assets up for sale, citing a global oversupply of steel, high costs, weak domestic demand and a volatile currency.

“I’ve been in contact with potential buyers, making clear that the government stands ready to help,” Javid told parliament. “This includes looking at the possibility of co-investing with a buyer on commercial terms.”

He said the government had appointed Ernst and Young to act as their financial advisers on any deal. (Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

