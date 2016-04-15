FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tata Steel working with StanChart for UK unit sale-source
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 15, 2016 / 6:46 PM / a year ago

Tata Steel working with StanChart for UK unit sale-source

Freya Berry

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Tata Steel Ltd has hired a team of Standard Chartered Plc bankers to help sell its loss-making UK business amid Britain’s attempt to prevent the closure of one of it’s biggest manufacturing operations, a source familiar with the matter said.

The steel business was put up for sale on March 30, but has failed to attract the attention of most major British investment banks.

Bankers at only two of 10 major investment banks contacted by Reuters earlier this week said they were sounding out potential buyers. Five said they were not seeking any role and three said they had not made a decision.

Standard Chartered declined to comment. Tata Steel could not be immediately reached.

The news was first reported by Sky News. (bit.ly/1Ndv8rC) (Reporting by Freya Berry in London and Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.