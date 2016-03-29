FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tata Steel to sell entire UK operation -BBC
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 29, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

Tata Steel to sell entire UK operation -BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest steelmaker Tata Steel Ltd is expected to announce the sale of its entire UK business, BBC reported citing union sources.

Tata Steel's decision was made at Tuesday's board meeting in Mumbai, BBC said. (bbc.in/1ZJiJNW)

Britain’s steel industry has been struggling since European Union steel prices hit their lowest since 2004.

Earlier in January, Tata Steel said it would cut 1,050 UK jobs including 750 jobs at Port-Talbot-based operations in Wales.

About 4,000 British steel jobs were lost in October 2015 alone, equivalent to about a fifth of the sector’s workforce. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.