LONDON May 2 Liberty House, the industrial and
commodities group that is buying up steel assets around the
world, will add 300 UK jobs at the speciality steels business it
bought from Tata Steel this year.
The group, which formally completed its 100 million pound
($129 million) purchase on Tuesday, said it would invest 20
million pounds in the business in the first year, and raise
production at its electric arc furnaces to more than 1 million
tonnes.
The UK steel sector is emerging from a crisis that saw some
5,000 jobs or a fifth of the workforce, axed in 2015/16.
Privately-owned Liberty House is one of the largest steel and
engineering employers in the UK with over 4,500 workers.
"We are casting a big vote of confidence in the future of
British industry," Liberty House Executive Chairman Sanjeev
Gupta said.
"With the right business model and an innovative approach,
the UK steel and engineering sectors can recover and thrive. The
government is now pursuing a new post-Brexit industrial strategy
and steel must be at the heart of that strategy," he added.
For every new steel job, around three or four jobs are
created in related sectors.
Liberty House's speciality steels unit includes five sites
across north England and the west Midlands, and is one of the
world's biggest suppliers to the aerospace industry, with
customers like Rolls-Royce, Boeing and Airbus
.
The group, which is considering a partial public listing in
London by 2018, said it would explore further downstream
investment in engineering firms that use speciality steels in a
move that should boost UK manufacturing.
Tata Steel, the UK biggest steelmaker with some 8,500
employees, sold its speciality business to Liberty House as part
of a drive to restructure its business. It is currently in talks
to merge its UK and European steel assets with those of
Germany's Thyssenkrupp.
