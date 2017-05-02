DORTMUND, Germany May 2 German labour union IG
Metall demanded on Tuesday that industrial company Thyssenkrupp
end talks to merge its European steel business with
that of India's Tata Steel.
Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel have been in discussions since
July about merging their European steel assets to cut costs and
reduce overcapacity, a move that has sparked concerns about job
cuts in Germany.
"Management should put its merger plans on ice and discuss
with us how the group can make progress," said IG Metall's
Detlef Wetzel, who is a member of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe's
supervisory board.
Thyssenkrupp last month unveiled plans to cut costs by 500
million euros ($545 million) at its steel business. IG Metall
has said that could lead to 4,000 out of the 27,000 jobs at
Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe being axed.
Labour bosses also fear that more cuts could be made at
Thyssenkrupp's German steel sites to make room for Tata's ailing
steel plant in Port Talbot, Wales, where a deal has been struck
to protect jobs and investment.
The German union will stage a rally on Wednesday in the city
of Duisburg, home to the headquarters of Thyssenkrupp Steel
Europe, and several thousand workers are expected to attend.
"You cannot just say that the UK sites won't be touched but
take the axe to Germany," Wetzel said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.9169 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; writing by Maria Sheahan;
editing by David Clarke)