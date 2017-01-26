FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tata Steel UK's pensions trustee expects 1-2 bln pound deficit
January 26, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 7 months ago

Tata Steel UK's pensions trustee expects 1-2 bln pound deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The trustee for Tata Steel UK's pension scheme is set to tell its members it expects to report a scheme deficit of between 1 billion and 2 billion pounds at its next actuarial valuation at end-March.

In a letter to members seen by Reuters, the trustee said Tata Steel UK has confirmed that it does not expect to be able to pay contributions needed to close the deficit.

The trustee added that the deficit estimate had increased sharply because the actuary has to take into account the fact that Tata Steel UK might no longer be able to access extra capital from the wider Tata Steel group, which is based in India. ($1 = 0.7948 pounds) (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Alexander Smith)

