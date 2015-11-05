FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tata Steel Q2 profit rises 22 pct, beats forecasts
#Financials
November 5, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

India's Tata Steel Q2 profit rises 22 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Steel Ltd reported a surprise 22 percent rise in its quarterly consolidated net profit, as one-time gains during the quarter helped offset cheaper imports in India and Europe from the world’s top steel producer China.

Net profit at Tata Steel, a unit of a hotels-to-automobiles conglomerate, rose to 15.29 billion rupees ($232.9 million) on a consolidated basis in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to 12.54 billion rupees in the year ago period.

Analysts had forecast a net profit of 11.8 billion rupees, data compiled by Thomson Reuters shows.

The profit was helped by 28 billion rupees earned from the sale of quoted investments during the quarter, Tata said in a regulatory statement. ($1 = 65.7400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Tommy Wilkes and Sunil Nair)

