MUMBAI/LONDON Feb 9 Tata Steel UK has signed a
100 million pound ($126 million) deal to sell its speciality
steel business to Liberty House Group, as the firm's Indian
owner Tata Steel Ltd presses on with restructuring its
European operations.
The deal, which is subject to regulatory clearances, secures
1,700 jobs, mostly in South Yorkshire in the north of England,
Britain's largest steelmaker said in a statement on Thursday.
The speciality division is one of the world's biggest
suppliers for the aerospace industry, with customers including
Rolls-Royce, Boeing and Airbus.
"This is an important step forward in securing a future for
the (speciality) business. Today's news also marks another
important step forward in realising a more sustainable future
for our Port Talbot-based supply chain in the UK," said
Bimlendra Jha, chief executive of Tata Steel UK.
The deal will make privately-owned Liberty House one of
Britain's largest steel employers with 4,000 workers. The
speciality business has the capacity to make 1.1 million tonnes
of liquid steel a year from recycled scrap.
On completion of the deal, Tata Steel will employ some 9,000
people in Britain, around half of them based in Port Talbot,
Wales, home to Britain's largest steelworks. For every steel job
saved, around four jobs are retained in related sectors.
UK Business Secretary Greg Clark said: "I look forward to
hearing more about (Liberty House's) expansion plan. We want to
work with the steel industry to transform and upgrade their
sector as part of the (government's) Industrial Strategy."
Tata Steel Ltd, India's biggest steelmaker by overall
capacity, is in talks to merge its European operations,
including its remaining British businesses, with Germany's
Thyssenkrupp.
The success of the talks hinges on Tata getting regulatory
approval to spin off its 15 billion pound pension scheme into a
standalone entity, because Thyssenkrupp will not take on the
British unit's pension liabilities in the event of a merger.
Tata Steel said it was seeking to develop a "structural
solution for its UK pension scheme in the coming months", and it
was also consulting employees on how to secure a sustainable
future for its remaining British business.
The steelmaker's British employees have been balloted on
closing the pension scheme to future accrual, with vote results
due this month. But that is only the first step towards
separation of a scheme that has 130,000 members.
Liberty House, part of the Gupta Family Group, expressed an
interest in buying all of Tata Steel UK last year, before Tata
Steel Ltd decided against a sale of the whole business in order
to pursue a tie-up with Thyssenkrupp.
