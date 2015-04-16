FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tata Steel says no deal with UK unions; strike ballot to go ahead
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 16, 2015 / 12:45 PM / 2 years ago

Tata Steel says no deal with UK unions; strike ballot to go ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Steel has failed to reach a deal with UK unions about its proposal to change the British pension scheme, it told India’s National Stock Exchange on Thursday.

UK unions Community, GMB, UCATT and Unite will start balloting some 17,000 members over strike action from May 6, one day before the country’s general election, they said in a joint statement earlier this week.

Should the strike go ahead, it would be one of the biggest industrial actions in the country in some 30 years.

“The negotiations ... have concluded without support from the trade unions on proposed modifications to the (pension) Scheme,” Tata Steel said in response to a query from the Indian exchange.

The unions accuse Tata of not taking up their offer to re-enter discussions about the pension scheme.

“Our members are determined to stand up for their pension and therefore we have no option but to proceed to an industrial action ballot in May,” said Roy Rickhuss, general secretary of Community, a major British trade union. (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.