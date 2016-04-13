FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tata, Thyssen in high level talks on European steel JV - newspaper
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 13, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Tata, Thyssen in high level talks on European steel JV - newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 13 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Steel and Germany’s Thyssenkrupp are holding high-level talks on the possibility of combining their European steel operations in a joint venture, but are also looking at other options, German daily Rheinische Post said on Wednesday.

The newspaper said that under the model currently being discussed Tata and Thyssenkrupp would each shares in the joint venture proportional to the values of the businesses they were contributing.

It also said that Tata was very interested in Thyssenkrupp’s Brazilian CSA steel plant.

Officials at both Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel declined to comment on the report.

Following Tata Steel’s announcement two weeks ago that it plans to sell its lossmaking British business there were renewed media reports that Europe’s battered industry was set to undergo a long-awaited consolidation, starting with a merger of Tata’s Dutch operation with Thyssenkrupp’s European business.

A person aware of the talks had told Reuters at the time that Tata and Thyssenkrupp had been discussing combining their European steel operations.

Rheinische Post said on Wednesday that an agreement was not imminent, and that other options besides a joint venture were being discussed as well. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.