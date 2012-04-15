FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tata to invest 800 mln stg in Welsh facilities
April 15, 2012 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

Tata to invest 800 mln stg in Welsh facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Steel plans to invest up to 800 million pounds ($1.3 billion) in its facilities in Wales over the next five years, the First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones, said in a statement, after returning from a visit to India.

Tata Steel has a number of facilities in Wales, and the release did not specify which would receive the investment.

In December, Tata said it would mothball its Llanwern processing mill in south Wales, citing weak demand for steel and a poor economic outlook.

