FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tata Capital plans to raise min 500 mln rupees via bonds-source
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 28, 2012 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

Tata Capital plans to raise min 500 mln rupees via bonds-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 28 - Tata Capital, a unit of India’s diversified Tata group, plans to raise at least 500 million Indian rupees ($8.98 million) via 10-year bonds at 9.85 percent, a source with the knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Monday.

The issue is partly paid up with 34 percent paid upfront, 34 percent to be paid next year and the balance of 32 percent after two years, the source said.

The secured bonds are rated AA+ by ICRA, said the source.

Barclays Capital is the arranger to the bond issue, the source said. ($1 = 55.6750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.