FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Tata Capital raises $600 mln private equity fund
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 2, 2013 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

India's Tata Capital raises $600 mln private equity fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 2 (Reuters) - Tata Capital, part of steel-to-software conglomerate Tata Group, has raised $600 million for a private equity fund to invest in India, in what could be one of the largest debuts by a private equity fund targeting India.

Institutional investors from North America, Asia and the Middle East have invested in the fund, the company said.

The investors could also co-invest directly into portfolio companies alongside the fund on a mutually discretionary basis, it added.

Globally, first-time funds have secured about $4 billion in aggregate capital, according to London-based data service provider Preqin.

Twenty-eight rst-time funds reached a nal close in the first quarter of 2013, the lowest number in any quarter in the period 2008-2013, Preqin added. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.