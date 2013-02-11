FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-India's Tata Communications Oct-Dec net loss widens
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
February 11, 2013 / 4:20 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-TABLE-India's Tata Communications Oct-Dec net loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say net loss widens, not net up 31.37 pct) Feb 11 (Reuters) - Three months ended Dec 31

(Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless stated)

Net Loss 2.01 vs 1.53

Income from ops 44.34 vs 36.04

Loss per share (in rupees) 7.05 vs 5.37

Results are consolidated

NOTE: Its services could be divided into three categories - Wholesale, Corporate and Consumer services. It includes International Long Distance, and National Long Distance, Leased Lines, Managed Data Network Service (MDN), Virtual Private Network Service

* Source text: link.reuters.com/xeg85t

* Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.