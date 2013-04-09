FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Tata Consultancy buys French IT provider Alti
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 9, 2013 / 5:46 AM / in 4 years

India's Tata Consultancy buys French IT provider Alti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, April 9 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services , India’s top software services provider, will buy privately held Alti SA of France for 75 million euros ($98 million) -- an acquisition that highlights the industry’s growing interest in France and Germany.

The French provider of business management software services had revenues of 126 million euros in 2012 with customers in financial services, manufacturing and utilities.

“This acquisition underlines our long-term, strategic commitment to France, which is the third largest IT services market in Europe,” TCS CEO N. Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

India’s leading IT firms are looking to reduce their reliance on Britain as they expand in Europe. European companies are also seen as increasingly open to sending IT work to centres in India as it can help them cut IT costs by as much as 70 percent.

Europe, including Britain, is TCS’s largest market after the United States.

TCS will report its fiscal fourth quarter and annual results on April 17.

$1 = 0.7679 euros Reporting by Harichandan Arakali; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.