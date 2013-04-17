FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Tata Consultancy profit rises 22 pct, matches forecasts
April 17, 2013 / 11:49 AM / 4 years ago

India's Tata Consultancy profit rises 22 pct, matches forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd , India’s top software services provider, matched estimates with a 22 percent rise in quarterly profit after winning orders from customers including Nokia and BNP Paribas.

Net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31 rose to 35.97 billion rupees ($663.35 million) from 29.46 billion rupees in the year-earlier period, TCS said in a statement on Wednesday after Indian markets had closed.

That was roughly in line with an average earnings estimate of 36.2 billion rupees among 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

$1 = 54.2250 Indian rupees Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan in Mumbai; additional reporting and writing by Harichandan Arakali in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Tony Munroe

